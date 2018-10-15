A look at some items from Pro Football Focus' analytical breakdown of Purdue's 46-7 win at Illinois on Saturday.

As we always with this stuff, please take it for what it's worth. This is an inexact science.

Every member of Purdue's starting offensive line (Grant Hermanns, Dennis Edwards, Kirk Barron, Shane Evans and Matt McCann) grades out from above average to excellent in pass blocking. The only starter who graded out well in run blocking was Hermanns but that flies in the face of the idea that Purdue had its most success running the ball between Barron and McCann on the right side of the Boilermakers line. Since PFF metrics tend to penalize more for negative plays, I'm going to assume the one holding penalty each for Edwards and McCann hurt their ranking in run blocking.

As compared to Illinois' 21 missed tackles Saturday, Purdue only featured seven and no Boilermakers player had more than two in the contest.

The two highest ranked defensive players, according to PFF's metrics, are from the same household - Jacob and Brennan Thieneman. Jacob Thieneman was involved on several big plays Saturday including the sack that drove Illinois to attempting a 38-yard field goal (which was missed wide right). Jacob Thieneman was also involved in four of what PFF classifies as "defensive stops", which is "a tackle that constitute a 'loss' for the offense". Brennan Thieneman, who only received 15 snaps of defensive action, was used primarily in pass coverage Saturday and was the highest ranked Purdue player.

Purdue's top three cornerbacks (Antonio Blackmon, Kenneth Major and Tim Cason) all graded out above average to good by PFF metrics. The trio only allowed one, 7-yard reception in the plays where they were targeted a total of seven times.

Of the 40 drops David Blough made Saturday, the fifth-year senior was under pressure in only nine of those and was 3 of 7 for 43 yards and two sacks. When Illinois played a base Tampa-2 defense with no blitz, Blough was at his best: 23 of 32 for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Blough was the highest rated player according to PFF's metrics.

Purdue had 11 different players catch a pass in this game Saturday, including quarterback David Blough. The most targets were to Isaac Zico (8) but only two other players had five or more (Rondale Moore and Brycen Hopkins).

D.J. Knox was the second-highest rated player according to PFF's metrics. Of Knox's 17 rushing attempts Saturday, eight of them went for first downs and five of them went for 10 yards or more. The assumption is Knox's high rating has much to do with his efficiency as he only participated in 42 of the 86 offensive snaps Saturday.

The blowout win in Champaign meant lots of playing time for reserves on both sides of the ball: Here's a rundown of such snap counts:

OFFENSE - LT Eric Swingler 24, TB/FB Alexander Horvath 21, WR KeyRon Catlett 15, RT Ethan Smart 13, RG Bearooz Yacoobi 13, LG Michael Mendez 13, RB Tario Fuller 12, center Viktor Beach 3, Jess Trussell 3.

DEFENSE - DT Ray Ellis 17, FS Brennan Thieneman 15, CB Dedrick Mackey 12, DE Willie Lane 11, FS Cory Trice 9, SS Elijah Ball 7, MLB Jaylan Alexander 7, OLB Tobias Larry 7, LEO Robert McWilliams III 7.