The July evaluation is (pretty much) over and our trip to Nike's Peach Jam and Under Armour's event down here is over, too.Some final thoughts on all this ... JADEN IVEY IS A PLAY-ER Not sure how many different ways I can keep saying it after these events, but never have I have been more certain in so doing than right now, that Purdue recruit Jaden Ivey is legit, as good and complete a guard of any kind that Matt Painter has landed as his alma mater's coach

Ivey had a good spring for his Indy Heat team, but as the competition got better, so did he, and at the Peach Jam, the NCAA Tournament of grassroots basketball — and I'm telling you, that it is different — he was outstanding. He scored with efficiency from all levels, he facilitated, he defended, he rebounded and more than anything else, he just competed.He's a big-time shooter, but he's excellent at breaking people down off the dribble and his knack for navigating traffic and operating in confined spaces is special, and at the Peach Jam especially, he showed a physicality at the basket that complemented his body control and savvy as a finisher.That's all talent.At the Peach Jam, I thought some real intangibles showed up, too, because he played hard, he played smart and he played both ends of the floor.Throughout this grassroots season, Ivey was effective both with the ball in his hands and without it, and the Peach Jam served as reminder of his effectiveness leading a transition offense, using ball screens and facilitating. He's going to be a 2 at Purdue most likely, but he can absolutely be a scoring point guard type, and probably ought to be a guy Purdue puts in different positions to make plays, because he can do a lot of different things.I think Purdue might have gotten a star here, and shout out to Rivals.com for having him ranked accordingly, both as a top-100 player, but also the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, a distinction for which, in my view, there is no close second. TIME FOR ETHAN MORTON TO THRIVE AGAIN He may not say it, in so many words at least, so I will, and already have: Grassroots puts fellow Purdue commitment Ethan Morton in position not to fail, but to blend in.

I'm not saying totally disregard his productivity this spring and summer, because productivity should matter no matter what, but just saying to take it in context.Morton is a system guy, I think, and by that I don't mean someone who needs a specific system to thrive, but rather structure, period, and he's a point guard-wired player who didn't have the ball primarily in his hands with New York Renaissance, a loaded team with a couple studs whose triggers might make Carsen Edwards wince. That said, those guys on the Rens are elite talents, and this isn't Pete Carril basketball being played here.It basically cast Morton to the background, the occasional catch-and-shoot guy off the ball in the games I saw. He just wasn't as involved as a player of his accomplishments should be, but unless 20 prominent college basketball programs — and USA Basketball — are wrong, he's a real player.The reality is that Morton chose Purdue in large part because it's the opposite of all this, because it will put him in structure and ask him to do things that he inherently values himself.Purdue's program has been successful with substance, and while substance does come out in AAU-type settings, that doesn't mean it's necessarily featured. ON HUNTER DICKINSONI just want to make this very clear because I feel like the opening credits are rolling on a movie I've seen before, where we cover the hell out of a recruit, talk about them constantly, and that creates a sense of false security among fans getting their hopes up, and that makes the blast radius in the court of public opinion even wider when that player commits somewhere else.