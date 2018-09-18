To lose the way Purdue's lost the past two weeks, that dying-on-the-vine, slow-bleed sort of thing as opponents have set up gimme field goals to walk it off, what are the chances?

It's got to be excruciating, as excruciating as the big picture of sitting 0-3, all home games, by a combined margin of eight points, excruciating to have just seen a go-ahead touchdown wiped off the board by a very loose definition of "conclusive." I'm not saying Jared Sparks absolutely controlled that ball all the way to the ground, and I'm not saying he didn't. I'm saying replay reversal is supposed to be air-tight.

But that's how things are going for Purdue right now, a team its coach says isn't "a good football team right now and I think anybody who watches us play knows that.

"See, that's the thing. No Purdue isn't good by most any standard. But is it bad?

That's up for discussion.Offensively, things normalized tonight, and by normalized I mean to what Jeff Brohm aims to do. This was what Purdue wants to be, and has to be, and this served as notice, too, that all that week-to-week quarterback talk, maybe it just doesn't matter all that much.

What matters more is that any fear Purdue might have held about its young and retooled defense has been realized to this point.

That's where Purdue feels the personnel pain of a process most right now, but it's not been bad on defense because its players, to a man, are bad, but because they're just not ready to be good, at least not together. Is Purdue loaded with talent? Hell no. Should it be better? Probably, and eventually, definitely, but right now, it has to make the best of it with a defensive line that could use a couple more months in the oven, front-line linebackers who are going to be very good but are still about 13 months from their first college practice, and a secondary that just hasn't held up its end in the back end thus far, in part in the absence of help from the front.

That was the greatest question for Purdue coming into the season, and one of the many ways in which Year 1 and Year 2 have flipped from a program-building perspective. Last year's seniors on defense led that team, and their coaches put them in positions to. It was a perfect synergy, and it changed everything.

Now, this, voids in both talent in some areas and experience in others.They're going to get better.Tonight, however, was not exactly conducive to improvement.The way Drew Lock is playing, this was set up for the piñata treatment, and that's what happened, at least until the same three-man rush that contributed to the easiest 21-yard touchdown you may ever see later forced the timely turnover that very nearly helped Purdue win this game. Well, I shouldn't say "very nearly." Could have.

Purdue bent a lot and broke a lot tonight, then made a big play.Maybe that's Purdue's reality from here on out.Give up a hell of a lot of yards and a hell of a lot of points, but ease things with the occasional big play and hope the offense can win it, Conference-USA style.

That's not a new concept. From an experience perspective, the onus shifted from defense to offense this season, and so there's added burden there, a burden the offense handled swimmingly tonight. It's just that 37 points should be enough to win and the 41 it easily could have been may have been good enough to win, but as things stand, Purdue is either not a good football or just not a good enough football team to win, which it hasn't done yet.A bad team would have gotten blown out down 27-10. A bad team wouldn't even be in position to lament crippling penalties and such, because little things don't matter if the big things are broken.But a good team would have won one of these games.