There are 296 miles between Mackey Arena in West Lafayette to the E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky. Of those miles, 284 can be done on Interstate 65, and that makes sense given the strong connection Purdue and Western Kentucky have had for decades. Gene Keady came to Purdue from Western Kentucky after the 1979-80 season, and that drive has yielded 954 wins and 11 Big Ten championships for the Boilermaker program under his guidance and the guidance of his protege in Matt Painter.

With four more victories the program can finally achieve the one thing that has eluded it those four-plus decades since Keady moved up I-65: an appearance in the Final Four. On Friday that campaign begins again, and the familial connection with Western Kentucky will be in the background.

Former four-star commit Brandon Newman had an up and down career at Purdue, but he always had the support of the Purdue family. During the 2021-22 season he didn’t play in a game for nearly a month and didn’t score for nearly two months, but when he entered the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against Penn State he got a raucous cheer from the Purdue fans in attendance.

That boost propelled him to an unexpected 12 point performance where he was 4 of 4 from the floor, scoring more points than he had scored in his previous two months of basketball. He was greeted to a standing ovation as he left the floor that night as he left the floor.

Fast forward two years. Brandon Newman and Purdue are back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first and second rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They are not together this time, as Newman is in his first year as a grad transfer at Western Kentucky, who will take on Marquette, while Purdue is there for its own first round game against Grambling State. The support and family atmosphere is still there too.

“I’ve talked to a few guys from the team. I’ve talked to Fletcher (Loyer). I’ve talked to Mason (Gillis)," said Newman on Thursday during Western Kentucky’s press time. “I’ve also just been receiving a lot of love on Instagram and Twitter and stuff and how everybody is still cheering and they’ll be here for the game. They’ll be rooting for us and that is good to see.”

Newman is not the only familiar face for Purdue fans with Western Kentucky. Steve Lutz, a long time assistant for Matt Painter, is in his first season as head coach of the Hilltoppers.

“My hope is that the Boiler Nation will come and support Western Kentucky,” said Lutz. “Obviously you’ve got Brandon Newman on the roster. Gene Keady was the coach at Western Kentucky and we all love coach. Come on over at 2 o’clock, then stick around for 7:30 and hopefully both of us get wins.”