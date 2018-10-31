Whether it is gamesmanship or desperation over not having much depth at the position, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz seems confident his veteran quarterback will start Saturday.

After Nathan Stanley suffered an apparent thumb injury on his right hand after banging it on his center's helmet following a throw in the fourth quarter last weekend at Penn State, Ferentz said Stanley was "good to go" to make his 22nd consecutive start behind center.

"He's fine," Ferentz said in his weekly media conference Tuesday afternoon. "He threw the ball well today, and I think he's good to go."

Stanley reportedly never took his right hand out of his hoodie pockets during a near 30-minute session with local media Tuesday but said “that’s the goal" when asked if he would start against Purdue Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Ferentz named Stanley a co-captain for the coin toss Saturday and the 6-foot-4, 242-pound quarterback is is on pace to throw 26 touchdown passes this season, which would be one shy of tying Chuck Long (1985) for the school record for most in a single season.

Despite Stanley's touchdown production, including a career-high six touchdown passes against Indiana in a 42-16 victory on Oct. 13, the Iowa quarterback is going through a two-game slump in which he's completed just 30-of-74 passes for 301 yards and three interceptions. In a 30-24 loss at Penn State, Stanley was just 18-of-49 for 205 yards and two interceptions and the Hawkeyes scored only one offensive touchdown in that contest.

"To think of a quarterback is going to go out with a ball that's not really symmetrical and in conditions that are very, very tough and challenging, to think quarterbacks aren't going to have struggles at some point, that's probably not realistic," Ferentz said Tuesday. "Nobody works harder, more invested, so he'll bounce back."

In a 24-15 loss to Purdue at Kinnick Stadium last year, Stanley was held to just 16-of-33 passing for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Iowa (6-2, 3-2 in Big Ten), which was ranked No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, needs this victory Saturday to control its own fate in winning the Western Division of the Big Ten Conference.

Ferentz's comments about Stanley getting his fundamentals on track may also have something to do with the Iowa backup situation being an unknown. Stanley's projected backup quarterback is redshirt freshman Peyton Mansell. After sitting out last season, Mansell has only been used in mop-up duty in four games and has more rushing attempts (seven) than passing attempts (six) in his first season of college football. When asked his confidence level of putting Mansell in a game to execute more than a designed quarterback run for a single play, Ferentz was cagey with his response.

"Well, that's something we'll find out, because again, you never know until a guy really gets on the field and starts playing," Ferentz said. "But last year it would have been scary, last spring, and I think he made a big jump in August, and I'd say the same thing about (freshman Spencer) Petras. He made a big jump from spring ball to August. But that's the next step is getting on the field and seeing where they're at."

Purdue (4-4, 3-2) is coming off a 23-13 loss last weekend in which first-time starter Rocky Lombardi threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns against soft coverage Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has since lamented.