There is no sugarcoating it. Michigan is a run-the-ball-down-your-throat offense. But, it is not your typical Big Ten Power Run Offense that the Purdue Boilermakers have seen several times this year, from Iowa, Wisconsin, and even Minnesota to an extent.

No, this is a Spread Power Run team, that makes their opposition choose - load the box to try and stop the run, or respect their athletes on the perimeter and trust the front seven to do their job.