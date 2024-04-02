DJ Burns is rightfully the story of the NCAA Tournament when it comes to sports shows and headlines.



NC State as a team isn't supposed to be here. On March 12th, the Wolfpack went into the ACC Tournament as a team with a 17-14 record, a double-digit seed in its own conference tournament, and a below .500 conference record with no shot at being selected to the NCAA Tournament because of how it finished the season.



NC State lost its last four games in the regular season. It lost on the road to Florida State, on the road to North Carolina, at home to Duke, and on the road to Pittsburgh.



While only the Seminoles loom as something close to a bad loss, the Wolfpack was not doing itself any favors or playing its best ball of the season at any point towards the end of the year. It finished 2-7 in its last 9 games of the regular season.



Its only win of note on the entire season was a road win on February 17th against Clemson, 78-77. Besides that, it didn't have a win inside the top 65 of KenPom.



That NC State team didn't sniff first-four out territory let alone the Final Four left in the NCAA Tournament.

But NC State went on a historic run in the ACC Tournament, knocking off Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia, and North Carolina on its way to an ACC Tournament Championship and an automatic entrance into the NCAA Tournament.



From there, NC State's run continued. As an 11 seed it beat Texas Tech, Oakland in overtime, #2 seed Marquette, and finally Duke on its way to the Final Four to take on the #1 seed Purdue Boilermakers in Phoenix.



It got there, in a lot of ways, through the sheer brilliance and heft of one DJ Burns, post player extraordinaire.



Burns has the body of an offensive lineman - the NFL has eyes on Burns as a potential tackle because of his size and footwork - but the game of a renaissance man. Burns does not hurry. He does not get pushed around. He plays at his pace with his purpose.



Bodies are simply the frames he uses to make his art stand out. He's a terrific passer, going for 7 assists against Marquette, the only game where Burns failed to score in double-digits in the tournament.



NC State has made this run on making other teams uncomfortable and unable to matchup in the post. Burns is as unique a threat as there is in the country. Big guys, truly big guys, aren't supposed to be as good with all the stuff he can do on the offense end with his spinning and coordination, his floaters and hook shots, and that heft that keeps post defenders away from him.



But what happens when Burns goes up against a team that's built big? When the person he's trying to push against has seven inches and a few pounds on him?



What happens when the NCAA Tournament's biggest surprise takes on its biggest and best player?





