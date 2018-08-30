PDF: Purdue-Northwestern statistics

Some of the worst concerns for everyone surrounding the Purdue football program quickly became a reality Thursday night.

A crushing first half that led to a 31-27 loss deflated some of the momentum built from the 2017 season following a disastrous first half that highlighted every potential wort on this Purdue roster.

In the first 30 minutes of the 2018 campaign, a nationally televised spotlight shined a spotlight on weaknesses in a youthful defense and three regrettable mental error on throws by starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar.

"We definitely showed our inexperience in the first half," Jeff Brohm said. "On defense, it wasn't a good half. We've got a long ways to go. You can't turn it over three times in one half against a good football team that is very disciplined and does not do that and expect to win."

Two of the three regrettable Sindelar decisions occurred under pressure. Each of the three turnovers led to Northwestern touchdowns and combined to force Jeff Brohm's first quarterback hook of the 2018 season. By the time David Blough entered the game with 34 seconds left in the first half, Purdue was down 31-17 and it felt like Northwestern had separated itself after a particularly impactful swing to end the half.

"We killed ourselves tonight," Blough said. "Penalties, missed tackles, turnovers. Dennis Edwards transferred to us from Western Kentucky and he said after this game that this isn't championship football. And he knows. He won the Conference USA championship there. I don't know if you can see the steam coming out of my head. This one hurts."

A mental error by a defensive co-captain ended all hope for a Purdue comeback as Lorenzo Neal's personal foul penalty following a third-down stop with 2:31 left allowed Northwestern (1-0, 1-0 in Big Ten) to effectively wind down the final eight minutes of action. The Wildcats' final drive spanned 7:57, and when Purdue — then out of timeouts — got the stop it needed, Neal's penalty undid it.

The three interceptions were the most in a game by Purdue since last year's season opener when Blough and Sindelar combined for a trio of giveaways in the loss to Louisville in Indianapolis. Blough's inside running element helped Purdue (0-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) draw closer but the lack of dynamic vertical passing game made it easier for Northwestern's physical defense in the second half.

"With (Sindelar) we try to take a few shots but we're not great at protecting for a long time so we've got to be calculating with it so with that he's got to understand to throw the thing away and get up in there and get a few yards," Brohm said on the interceptions. "Even if you take a sack, it's not a complete killer. We just tossed it to the other team too many times."