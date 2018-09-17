Here's an early look at Purdue's fourth opponent of 2018, the No. 23 Boston College Eagles: Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 22, Noon Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Grass Capacity: 57,236 (Tickets Available) Records: Boston College 3--0; Purdue 0-3; Boston college posted two easy home wins to open the season pounding UMass 55-21 and Holy Cross 62-14. This past Thursday the Eagles defeated Wake Forest 41-34 in a game that was started two hours early in Winston-Salem due to Hurricane Florence. Boston College is ranked for the first time since 2008, and represents the first ranked non-conference foe in Ross-Ade Stadium since No. 21 Notre Dame in 2013. Series notes: This is the first meeting between the schools. Purdue is 14-15-2 all-time against schools current in the ACC with its last meeting a 35-28 loss to No. 16 Louisville on Sept. 2, 2017 in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. TV: ESPN2 Early line: Boston College -7.5

AJ Dillon will be Purdue's toughest test yet in the run game

Purdue has really struggled to corral opposing running backs in Weeks 1 and 3 of the 2018 season, but this will likely be the toughest test to date. Sophomore AJ Dillon, at 6-foot, 245 pounds, is deceptively fast and extremely powerful often leaving tacklers in his wake. His star has dramatically risen since midway in his freshman season. BC will feature him as often as it can as he ran it 33 times for 185 yards in a 41-34 win over Wake Forest. .

But the Eagles are a threat in the passing game

The Boilermakers can't sleep on the Eagles' passing game. Against Wake Forest, sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown, became the first at the school to throw for 300 yards and five touchdowns in the same game since current NFL star Matt Ryan in 2007. Brown had success with the deep ball too including a 79-yard scoring pass. Receiver Jeff Smith had a career day with a six-catch, 145-yard performance. The Eagles posted their fourth ACC win which they scored at least 40 points since 2017. They had zero such wins from 2010-16.

Coach Steve Addazio has led a strong turnaround

Steve Addazio took over in 2013 and has posted a 47-44 record as he is in the early part of his sixth season. He inherited a program that had suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in 14 years (including a 2-10 mark in 2012). In what was supposed to be rebuilding years early on, Addazio led the Eagles to back-to-back seven-win seasons and two consecutive bowl games in 2013 and '14. In all, Addazio is the first coach in Boston College history to direct the Eagles to four bowls in the first five seasons. Last year, BC lost to Iowa in New York's Pinstripe Bowl. The Eagles have been known for their defense under Addazio, leading the nation in total defense in 2015 despite a 3-9 record. In 2016, the BC defense unit was tops in the ACC.

Purdue wants to avoid a historic bad start