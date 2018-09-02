Here's an early look at Purdue's second opponent in 2018, the Eastern Michigan Eagles: Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 8, Noon Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Grass Capacity: 57,236 (Tickets Available) Records: Eastern Michigan 1-0; Purdue 0-1; Eastern Michigan defeated Monmouth 51-17 on Friday night in Ypsilanti while Purdue lost to Northwestern 31-27 the night before. Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 2-0 with a pair of lopsided victories in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers won 49-3 in Coach Jim Colletto's debut on Sept. 7, 1991 and 54-16 on Sept. 15, 2012, Coach Danny Hope's last season in West Lafayette. Purdue is 18-6 against schools from the MAC dating back to 2000, including a 44-21 win over Ohio last year in Jeff Brohm's first season at Purdue. TV: BTN Early line: Purdue -14

Tyler Wiegers, a transfer from Iowa, had a big debut in a 51-17 opening day win over Monmouth.

EMU accomplished something Purdue didn't in 2017

Despite a disappointing 5-7 record in 2017, the Eagles managed a 16-13 win at Rutgers on Sept. 9. It is EMU's lone win ever against a Big Ten school. Just over a month later, Purdue was beaten by the Scarlet Knights 14-12. Coach Chris Creighton begins his sixth year at EMU, and his 12 wins over the last two seasons have been EMU’s best two-year stretch since winning 13 games from 1988-89. The Eagles lost a lot of close games in '17. Nine of EMU’s 12 contests were decided by seven points or fewer, including six of its seven losses coming down to one possession, and a school-record three in overtime. All told, the Eagles' seven losses came by a combined 35 points.

Eastern likes deceptives, too

While Purdue's one trick play was unsuccessful in its season opener, the Eagles found success with theirs. A trick play put Eastern Michigan up 13-0 with 4:16 left in the first, as quarterback Tyler Wiegers, a transfer from Iowa, threw a backwards pass to receiver Isaac Holder, who then threw a 34-yard touchdown to tight end Bryce Kemp.

Offensive firepower in Week 1

As a team, Eastern dismantled Monmouth behind 473 yards in total offense, including 302 passing yards, along with 171 rushing yards. It was a perfect 7-for-7 in the red zone. Wiegers, in his first start, was an impressive 18-for-21, throwing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He was one of three quarterbacks used in the one-sided game.

Transfers galore