First Look: Eastern Michigan

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Here's an early look at Purdue's second opponent in 2018, the Eastern Michigan Eagles:

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 8, Noon

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium

Surface: Grass

Capacity: 57,236 (Tickets Available)

Records: Eastern Michigan 1-0; Purdue 0-1; Eastern Michigan defeated Monmouth 51-17 on Friday night in Ypsilanti while Purdue lost to Northwestern 31-27 the night before.

Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 2-0 with a pair of lopsided victories in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers won 49-3 in Coach Jim Colletto's debut on Sept. 7, 1991 and 54-16 on Sept. 15, 2012, Coach Danny Hope's last season in West Lafayette. Purdue is 18-6 against schools from the MAC dating back to 2000, including a 44-21 win over Ohio last year in Jeff Brohm's first season at Purdue.

TV: BTN

Early line: Purdue -14

Tyler Wiegers, a transfer from Iowa, had a big debut in a 51-17 opening day win over Monmouth.

EMU accomplished something Purdue didn't in 2017

Despite a disappointing 5-7 record in 2017, the Eagles managed a 16-13 win at Rutgers on Sept. 9. It is EMU's lone win ever against a Big Ten school. Just over a month later, Purdue was beaten by the Scarlet Knights 14-12.

Coach Chris Creighton begins his sixth year at EMU, and his 12 wins over the last two seasons have been EMU’s best two-year stretch since winning 13 games from 1988-89. The Eagles lost a lot of close games in '17. Nine of EMU’s 12 contests were decided by seven points or fewer, including six of its seven losses coming down to one possession, and a school-record three in overtime. All told, the Eagles' seven losses came by a combined 35 points.

Eastern likes deceptives, too

While Purdue's one trick play was unsuccessful in its season opener, the Eagles found success with theirs. A trick play put Eastern Michigan up 13-0 with 4:16 left in the first, as quarterback Tyler Wiegers, a transfer from Iowa, threw a backwards pass to receiver Isaac Holder, who then threw a 34-yard touchdown to tight end Bryce Kemp.

Offensive firepower in Week 1

As a team, Eastern dismantled Monmouth behind 473 yards in total offense, including 302 passing yards, along with 171 rushing yards. It was a perfect 7-for-7 in the red zone. Wiegers, in his first start, was an impressive 18-for-21, throwing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He was one of three quarterbacks used in the one-sided game.

Transfers galore

Creighton has made use of transfers with 22 on his current roster. Wiegers, a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, is the only transfer from a Power Five school. He appeared in seven games in a reserve role with the Hawkeyes from 2014-17. He is a native of Lake Orion, Mich., and played his high school ball at Detroit Country Day H.S.

Junior transfer linebacker Kobie Beltram recorded a whopping nine tackles for loss against Monmouth.

