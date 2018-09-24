Here's an early look at Purdue's fifth opponent of 2018, the Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 29, 3:30 PM ET, 2:30 PM CT (local time) Location: Memorial Stadium Surface: FieldTurf Capacity: 85,458 (record attendance 91,585, NCAA-record 363 consecutive sellouts -- Ticket Information) Records: Nebraska 0-3; Purdue 1-3; Nebraska has dropped three straight games to open the Scott Frost Era dropping home games to Colorado (33-28), Troy (24-19) and at Michigan (56-10). Purdue is 1-3 after losses to Northwestern (31-27), Eastern Michigan (20-19) and Missouri (40-37) and last Saturday's victory over No. 23 Boston College (30-13). Series notes: Nebraska has won four of six games in the series with Purdue that has been played every year since 2013. The first meeting was a 28-0 Purdue victory in Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 27, 1958. Nebraska has won the two meetings played in Lincoln, 35-14 in 2014 and 27-14 in 2016. The Cornhuskers were ranked No. 17, and No. 8 in those contests, respectively. TV: BTN Early line: Purdue -3

The health of freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez is one of the game's story lines. Associated Press

Nebraska in uncharted territory

The Cornhuskers are off to an 0-3 start, their worst in 73 years (1945). Coach Scott Frost, who was hailed as a savior after taking over the Nebraska program after an undefeated season at UCF. Frost said after the 46-point loss at Michigan that his team had hit rock bottom and there would be improvement. Nebraska was down 39-0 at halftime at the Big House, the largest intermission deficit the program has ever faced.

Who will be the Cornhuskers' QB ?

Heralded freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez missed the entire game with Troy two weeks ago, and wound up splitting the snaps with sophomore Andrew Bunch after starting the game in last week's blowout loss at Michigan. Frost felt there was no need to put Martinez's knee at risk in the second half of such a one-sided game, but re-inserted him in the lineup after Bunch was temporarily shaken up early in the third quarter. Martinez was very impressive both throwing and running in the season-opening loss to Colorado, and is expected to be healthy enough to play this week against Purdue. The 'Huskers have a talented veteran receiver in Stanley Morgan, but their pass protection was so poor against Michigan that he was only targeted three times.

What will be the mood in Lincoln on Saturday?