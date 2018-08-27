Here's an early look at Purdue's first opponent in 2018, the Northwestern Wildcats: Time: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Grass Capacity: 57,236 (Tickets Available) Records: Northwestern 0-0; Purdue 0-0 Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 50-31-1 but have lost the last four games to Northwestern by an average of 17.3 points per game. The Wildcats have won six of the last seven contests and it has been over a decade (35-17 in 2007) since Purdue has defeated Northwestern inside Ross-Ade Stadium. TV: ESPN Early line: Purdue -3

A Big (Ten) opener for Purdue

For the first time since 1996, Purdue will open its season with a conference game as they face Northwestern inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are hopeful this game will go better than the last time they opened this early in conference play as they were defeated 52-14 at Michigan State on Aug. 31, 1996 on their way to a 3-8 season, the final campaign for Coach Jim Colletto. Purdue will not only play its first Thursday night regular season ever, but also open its season on the fifth day of the week for the first time ever, well sorta. Technically, Purdue was scheduled to play Iowa State on a Thursday to open its season in 1895, but the game was forfeited.

Will QB Clayton Thorson play?

Questions still surround whether Northwestern senior quarterback Clayton Thorson will be medically cleared to play Thursday night less than eight months after suffering an ACL injury in the Music City Bowl. However, Thorson, who is a quarterback projected near the end of the first first or second round of this upcoming NFL draft, told Big Ten Network analysts last week that he's "feeling really good, feeling awesome" but Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald has consistently said the NU medical staff will make this call.

Wildcats return nearly everybody on its defensive front

Northwestern returns its top two pass rushers in Joe Gaziano and Samdup Miller and return all three linebackers from last season in Paddy Fisher, Nate Hall and Blake Gallagher. Pro Football Focus graded Fisher, who finished the year with 113 tackles, as tops in the nation among draft-eligible linebackers against the run, making the tackle on 15.8 percent of rush plays.

Brohm on Northwestern