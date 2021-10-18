First Look: Wisconsin

Last game: Wisconsin 20, Army 14; Oct 16, 2021

Last game between teams: Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24, Nov. 23, 2019

Here's an early look at Purdue's seventh opponent of 2021, the Wisconsin Badgers: Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m. Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Grass Capacity: 57,236 | Tickets (Seatgeek as game is sold out) Records: Wisconsin 3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten; Purdue 4-2, 2-1 Big Ten; Series notes: Thanks in part to 14-straight wins over Purdue, Wisconsin now leads the series 50-29-8. With eight straight wins in Ross-Ade Stadium, the Badgers now have a 22-16-3 mark in games played in West Lafayette. Purdue's last win in the series was Oct. 18, 2003, at Camp Randall, when Ben Jones made an 18-yard game-winning field goal with three seconds left to give 13th-ranked Purdue a 26-23 win over the 14th-ranked Badgers. The Boilermakers' last win in Ross-Ade Stadium was 45-20 in Joe Tiller's first season as head coach in 1997. Due to last year's cancellation because of Covid, the teams haven't faced one another since 2019, when No. 14 Wisconsin defeated Purdue 45-24 in Madison. Wisconsin' Paul Chryst, who came to Madison, Wis., prior to the 2015 season, is 5-0 versus Purdue and 3-0 versus Jeff Brohm. TV: BTN Season Stats: Purdue | Wisconsin Early line: Purdue +3 The game opened with the Badgers as a five-point favorite and now has moved to three points. West Lafayette Weather

Here are a few storylines:

What is Wisconsin's offensive identity?

The Badgers have struggled mightily on offense.

In the hard-fought 20-14 home win over Army on Saturday night, quarterback Graham Mertz attempted only 15 passes (completing eight for 112 yards), but the Badgers' ground game was productive. Mertz has hit on just 56 percent of his passes this season and has been disappointing at times.

Running backs Braelon Allen (108) and Chez Mellusi (66) averaged over six yards per carry and combined for 174 rushing yards vs. Army. Mellusi is the team's top rusher, averaging 90.5 yards, and the Badgers have surpassed the 300-yard rushing mark twice in 2021.

The defense is one of the best Purdue will face

Purdue will battle a defensive unit at Wisconsin which leads the Big Ten in total defense (225.8 yards). Purdue is No. 2, allowing 293.2 yards. And, special teams can be a factor, too, something that hasn't been a strength for Purdue.

Who has the mental edge?

No. 25 Purdue is a home underdog to an unranked team, something you don't see very often. Can Purdue use that as a rallying point? How will the Boilermakers respond after upsetting the No. 2 team in the land and earning that ranking for the first time in 14 years? Is there extra motivation for Purdue to put an end to the Big Ten's most one-sided matchup?

Brohm on Wisconsin