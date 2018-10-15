Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 14:21:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five Factors: Purdue basketball in 2018-19

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue moves toward the 2018-19 season a very different team than those that came before it.

As preseason practice continues, here's a look at five elements of the game — beyond the obvious — that could loom large for the Boilermakers.

Ruigaosb6pl8tlcrmdx5
GoldandBlack.com

TURNOVERS

It does stand to reason to suggest that as it gets younger — and perhaps more aggressive in certain ways — Purdue's turnover numbers will increase.

But it also stands to reason to suggest that its general profile as a team could make for a higher-pressure defensive team.

