Five practices are in the books. What does Jeff Brohm think?

Five spring practices are in the books. It's time for spring break. What's Jeff Brohm's message to his players as they disperse?

"It's always about safety and taking precautions," said Brohm after Wednesday's practice, the fifth of the spring.

Practices will resume on March 21, ending with a spring game on April 9.

Before players take time off, the staff put the team through some live tackling sessions on Wednesday.

"We had some live periods of live tackle, which was good," said Brohm. "We haven't done that a whole lot. Probably about 30-plus plays of that. It was good to see a couple guys run, hit, tackle and block in game-like situations.



"So, it was good. We wanted to get out of here healthy. We may have had one get a little bit nicked up. But, other than that, I think they practiced hard. We've had two good weeks and hopefully we can continue to get guys healthy and get ready for after spring break."

Brohm and Co., have had to make due the first five practices without a number of key players who are out with injury. Chief among them: LB Jalen Graham (rib), CBs Cory Trice (knee) and Jamari Brown (hip), DT Lawrence Johnson (hip/shoulder), LEO Kydran Jenkins (biceps), S Marvin Grant (shoulder), OT Eric Miller (shoulder), WRs T.J. Sheffield (ankle) and Broc Thompson (knees)

Some of those players may be back after spring break. But, Brohm wants to be cautious, mindful of keeping key players healthy.

"Well, we're hopeful to get a few guys back," said Brohm.

What has the sixth-year Purdue coach liked so far?

"A lot of new faces on defense," said Brohm. "I think the defensive line probably is the most healthy position. They got a lot of repetitions. I think we've got much more depth there than we maybe have had in the past. We just have to have a couple guys emerge as playmakers and difference-makers."

The team is developing depth at linebacker. But the secondary is banged up.

"We're just trying to kind of get through with the low numbers," said Brohm.

On offense, Brohm thinks the line is improving, but the No. 2 unit needs work.

"There are a lot of new faces at receiver that are getting reps," said Brohm. "That's been good. We just got to continue to work through that.

"Both of our starting tight ends (Payne Durham and Garrett Miller) aren't getting a ton of action, so the others got to continue to develop. So, hopefully that will happen."