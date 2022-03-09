Five practices are in the books. What does Jeff Brohm think?
Five spring practices are in the books. It's time for spring break. What's Jeff Brohm's message to his players as they disperse?
"It's always about safety and taking precautions," said Brohm after Wednesday's practice, the fifth of the spring.
Practices will resume on March 21, ending with a spring game on April 9.
Before players take time off, the staff put the team through some live tackling sessions on Wednesday.
"We had some live periods of live tackle, which was good," said Brohm. "We haven't done that a whole lot. Probably about 30-plus plays of that. It was good to see a couple guys run, hit, tackle and block in game-like situations.
"So, it was good. We wanted to get out of here healthy. We may have had one get a little bit nicked up. But, other than that, I think they practiced hard. We've had two good weeks and hopefully we can continue to get guys healthy and get ready for after spring break."
Brohm and Co., have had to make due the first five practices without a number of key players who are out with injury. Chief among them: LB Jalen Graham (rib), CBs Cory Trice (knee) and Jamari Brown (hip), DT Lawrence Johnson (hip/shoulder), LEO Kydran Jenkins (biceps), S Marvin Grant (shoulder), OT Eric Miller (shoulder), WRs T.J. Sheffield (ankle) and Broc Thompson (knees)
Some of those players may be back after spring break. But, Brohm wants to be cautious, mindful of keeping key players healthy.
"Well, we're hopeful to get a few guys back," said Brohm.
What has the sixth-year Purdue coach liked so far?
"A lot of new faces on defense," said Brohm. "I think the defensive line probably is the most healthy position. They got a lot of repetitions. I think we've got much more depth there than we maybe have had in the past. We just have to have a couple guys emerge as playmakers and difference-makers."
The team is developing depth at linebacker. But the secondary is banged up.
"We're just trying to kind of get through with the low numbers," said Brohm.
On offense, Brohm thinks the line is improving, but the No. 2 unit needs work.
"There are a lot of new faces at receiver that are getting reps," said Brohm. "That's been good. We just got to continue to work through that.
"Both of our starting tight ends (Payne Durham and Garrett Miller) aren't getting a ton of action, so the others got to continue to develop. So, hopefully that will happen."
STANDOUT NEWCOMERS
The spring has been about working in a raft of newcomers. And none has been more impressive than Iowa wideout transfer Tyrone Tracy.
"Tyrone has worked really hard this spring," said Brohm. "He's going to be doing multiple things for us. He's strong, he's played a lot of football. We've just got to get him up to speed in what we're running, what we want to use him in the backfield on and see what he's good at and find ways to give him the ball. I just think he's a strong, veteran player that wants touches and we want to try to give some touches."
Another transfer who has turned heads: Indiana cornerback Reese Taylor.
"Has played a lot of football," said Brohm. "He's strong. He's got instincts. He's been breaking on balls and making plays. That's been great to see."
Tracy and Taylor will have 10 more opportunities this spring to impress after spring break.
"We are going to get some lives scrimmages, some live tackling," said Brohm. "I am very conscious of the numbers we have. There are people that are out that aren't practicing. When we go live scrimmaging, tackling, it probably will be not our veteran guys to a certain extent, even though some will. We just got to make sure that we don't lose anybody beyond fall, for sure."
Story continues below video
BREAKING DOWN BRADY
Purdue has five high school players enrolled early. And perhaps the most ballyhooed is quarterback Brady Allen.
"Brady's a young man that should be in high school," said Brohm. "He's got great size, he's got a really live arm ... Now, the speed of the game is quick for him right now. And making quick decisions and being accurate with anticipation, rhythm. ...
"So, as many game-like repetitions we can give him, I think he'll study it. And it's a maturation process for everybody. Nobody can come in, no matter how good you are, and just take over Day One. He's gonna work at it. He's gradually getting better. He really has a bright future."
