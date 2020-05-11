Purdue target Harrison Ingram made a step toward an eventual decision Monday night, narrowing his list to 10 schools.

“These are the ten schools which I believe truly have a chance at landing my commitment,” Ingram told Rivals.com. “Each of them has something different that makes them special from the rest.”

To no one's surprise, the Boilermakers made the first cut for the Rivals.com five-star prospect from Dallas St. Mark's. Purdue, which has hosted Ingram for both unofficial and official visits thus far, is widely viewed as a leading contender for the blue-chip Class of 2021 prospect.



Stanford and North Carolina also represent thoroughly unsurprising entries.

Also listed were Memphis, Texas A&M, Louisville, Baylor, Tennessee and Arkansas, as well as Michigan, which just offered Ingram a scholarship this past weekend.