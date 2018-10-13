GoldandBlack.com

Cline's Time: As Ryan Cline himself put it, "It's my time now."

Saturday, he looked to be taking it to heart.

The 18 points were one thing, how he got them another.

Cline made four threes, nothing new for a player known for such things.

He also scored on an eye-opening drive past plus defender Nojel Eastern, made a turnaround baseline two-point jumper, then a baseline step-back jumper.