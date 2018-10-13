GoldandBlack.com

Notebook and video: Purdue's fan day scrimmage
PDF: Scrimmage stats
Saturday afternoon, Purdue held its annual fan day event, which included three 10-minute intrasquad scrimmages.
Some topics worth discussing afterward ...
Cline's Time: As Ryan Cline himself put it, "It's my time now."
Saturday, he looked to be taking it to heart.
The 18 points were one thing, how he got them another.
Cline made four threes, nothing new for a player known for such things.
He also scored on an eye-opening drive past plus defender Nojel Eastern, made a turnaround baseline two-point jumper, then a baseline step-back jumper.
