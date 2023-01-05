Sometimes a story writes itself.





A true freshman hits what looks like could be a game winner for the #1 team in the nation, but instead, it's the clutch shot that gets forgotten because that other guy makes a clutch shot, too, just later.

Sometimes timing screws up your headlines.

That same true freshman comes out the next game, on the road, mad, or maybe not mad, but certainly frustrated. See, this is a young man that gets it. It being a relatively broad pronoun, capable of being multiple things at once. In this instance, he gets what they let slip away. He's telling me yesterday, before the game at Ohio State, that he knows he let them down. Them?





"Obviously it stinks. It’s a Big Ten game and it’s a home game. Not only are we 2-1 in the conference where we want to be 3 and 0, but we also lost a home game in front of a great crowd that we had. It’s something we don’t want to do in front of our fans. We’re gonna make it up to them."



He's barely a couple months into his college career. He's baby-faced and can't drink alcohol or rent a car. He's not supposed to know this stuff. Hell, he's not supposed to know anything. His back court mate, just as young, just as baby-faced, Braden Smith, he gets it.



We're in the hallway in Columbus back behind the locker rooms and he's standing in front of a mural of performers that have played at the Value City Arena. I ask him if he knows who that is taking up half the picture with a mic in her hand.



No idea he tells me, getting it. He's not supposed to be wordly or beyond his years. It doesn't bother him that he doesn't know who Celine Dion is.



There aren't expectations for freshman. There aren't supposed to be.



So why do these two young guards keep raising the bar on this team and what they can do? Back to the story.