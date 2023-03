Saturday night in the Class 4A (Largest Schools) state championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis there was a cavalcade of high major coaches courtside. Tom Izzo, Thad Matta, Juwan Howard, Mike Woodson, and more were there to see one guy: Kokomo's Flory Bidunga.

The No. 2 rate recruit in the Class of 2024 led Kokomo to its first state championship game since 2011, but the Wildkats were once again the bridesmaid. For the sixth time Kokomo was the state runner-up, as they could not add another title to their one from 1961. Ben Davis completed an impressive 33-0 season with a 53-41 win.