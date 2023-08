For the second straight year Purdue won the Old Oaken Bucket last season, and it was a special win. The victory sent Purdue to its first Big Ten championship game, as it clinched the Big Ten West. After reaching the top 10 in 2020 the Indiana Hoosiers have fallen off quite a bit, and this year they enter the season with a wealth of questions.

To close out our opponent first look series and learn more about the Hoosiers we spoke with Jim Coyle of The Hoosier. Coyle also produces a morning radio show called Indiana Sports Beat Radio live each day from 8:30-10:30 ET, and then hosted on YouTube. Through football season Jim will have me (or one of the staff members) for a weekly segment on Thursdays or Friday to talk Purdue.