Last season Purdue's run to the Big Ten West title began with an upset in Minneapolis. It was the first time since 2007 the Boilermakers won at the Golden Gophers, and it was a cathartic victory after four straight losses and eight defeats in the last nine meetings.

This year Minnesota should still feature a strong defense with a solid running game, but htey have a relatively young quarterback. To learn more about the Gophers let's hear from Dylan Callaghan-Croley at Gophers Nation.