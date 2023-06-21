Purdue has hired coordinators from other Big Ten before as head coaches before. That makes the first game against their former teams quite interesting. Darrell Hazell had a gap between his time at Ohio State and Purdue, but he did get to face the Buckeyes in a 56-0 loss in 2013. Jim Colletto came to Purdue immediately after being offensive coordinator at Ohio State, but Purdue did not play the Buckeyes in his first two seasons.

That makes this year’s Illinois game unique. Ryan Walters will be facing off against many of the same players he recruited and developed during his time in Champaign. While there isn’t necessarily bad blood there, it is a factor after coach Walters was instrumental in turning around the Illini last season.

Finally, with Purdue starting its conference season at home against arguably its two toughest divisional opponents, the Boilers have a chance to take an early lead in the Big Ten West.