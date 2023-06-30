It is a year of change in the Big Ten West. Purdue, Wisconsin, and Nebraska all have new coaches, while Illinois has to overhaul its defensive staff because of Ryan Walters’ departure to Purdue. The situations at Purdue, Wisconsin, and Nebraska are all different. Purdue needed to replace a coach hired away elsewhere. Wisconsin was down a bit, but their new hire is trying to change the style. Then there is Nebraska.

It is safe to say that the Scott Frost tenure was a disaster. After coming in with much fanfare in 2018 he never had a winning season in four years and was canned after embarrassing losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern last year, which ended the running joke of “Scott Frost Day”. Enter Matt Rhule. Nebraska is a program that will always have high expectations, but they are currently stuck in a cycle where coaches are fired quickly for not living up to them. Rhule is now on the job and will try to change that.

This is not the Nebraska of old. They have not been to a bowl game since 2016. By comparison, Indiana has been to two bowl games in that time, Northwestern has played for the conference title twice, and Purdue has won the Big Ten West.

How will year one go?