Ohio State has long been the class of Big Ten football. Since the start of the 2000 season they have won 11 Big Ten championships, which is more than Purdue has in its entire 100+ year history in the conference. In that time they have lost only 29 games to Big Ten foes.

Five of those have come at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, where they are just 3-5 this century.

Ohio State has lost the following Big Ten games since the start of 2000:

Purdue, Penn State, Michigan – 5 times

Wisconsin – 4 times

Michigan State – 3 times

Illinois, Iowa – 2 times

Minnesota, Northwestern, Nebraska – 1 time

Since Ohio State has lost to Penn State and Michigan in Columbus twice each during this time, West Lafayette is the only place in the conference they have lost at more than three times. Since Purdue’s stunning 49-20 win in October of 2018 the Buckeyes have only lost twice in Big Ten play: both to Michigan in the last two seasons. That is an impressive 38-2 run in the league.

But they have not been to West Lafyette since.

Obviously, Purdue beating Ohio State this coming season would be a tremendous upset. The Buckeyes still hold a very comfortable 40-15-2 edge in the all-time series and they will undoubtedly be favored come October 14th. Still, one of the most bizarre hexes in college football this century is Purdue over Ohio State in West Lafayette. The five wins have not been flukes. The 2018 win cost Ohio State at least a shot at a national title and in one of their three wins they were a play away from losing their 2002 national title shot before “Holy Buckeye”.

Can the Boilermakers do it again?