Football Opponent First Look: Syracuse
Purdue’s 8-6 finish last season was roughly two plays away from being at least 10-4 with a possible Rose Bowl appearance. Had the Boilers been able to close the deal late in the season opener against Penn State it seems likely the Rose Bowl would have picked Purdue instead of the Nittany Lions, but the Boilers could not get the key late first down or stop in order to seal the win. Two weeks later Purdue held a lead with a minute left against Syracuse, but a series of mistakes and penalties led to the Orange snatching a win away with eight seconds left.
That final minute will likely be on the minds of many returning players as the Orange pay a return visit to West Lafayette in week three this season.
Syracuse Orange
2022 Record: 7-6, 4-4 ACC
Bowl Result: Lost to Minnesota 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl
Series with Purdue: Tied 1-1
Last Syracuse Win: 32-29 at Syracuse on 9/17/2022
Last Purdue Win: 51-0 at Purdue on 9/5/2004
Record vs. Big Ten: 104-125-11 (most against Rutgers, Penn State, and Maryland pre-B1G)
Head Coach: Dino Babers (36-49 in 8th season at Syracuse, 73-65 overall)
