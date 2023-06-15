For over two decades you could basically write the same preview for Wisconsin football and it would be accurate. The Badgers were going to have a pretty solid defense, but on offense they were going to have a talented running back that can got for 200 yards per game behind a huge offensive line that was usually 6’8” and 330 pounds across the board. To mix thing up they would run an occasional jet sweep to a fast receiver or a playaction pass.

When it comes to Purdue that formula has worked for 16 consecutive games. Many times it happened in blowout fashion. A few times Purdue has come close to ending the streak, most notably in triple overtime in 2018. The 16-game losing streak is the longest Purdue has ever had against any single opponent. For comparison, the longest win streak Ohio State has ever had against Purdue is a mere seven games. Michigan’s longest streak is only nine games. Penn State currently has 10 consecutive wins over Purdue, and Notre Dame’s longest win streak is just 11 games. Purdue has not beaten the Badgers in West Lafayette since Joe Tiller’s first season in 1997.

Does Purdue have a chance to end it in 2023?