Newman and Morton were both constants on the practice floor throughout the off-season, each of them wanting to make progress toward becoming the players they hope to be for this retooled team, which welcomes six new players.

"It was a lot of inconsistency, which is weird for us, because (as a program), we're normally super consistent," Morton said of the Boilermakers' summer. "It's nobody's fault, and we still made the most of it. We played a lot of pickup, and the guys we had in practice, we really got after it even when we were short."

And it was a strange summer at Purdue, with several scholarship players idled the majority of the off-season and another not showing up until nearly July.

But where this really mattered for the two Boilermaker juniors lies in the fact that any experience, any competition, holds value in their situations. Both figure to see their roles expand considerably this season, the context of the two situations being quite different but broadly speaking, the same.

It was worthwhile to play three games, even if the competition won't soon be mistaken for the '95 Bulls, for different coaches, with different teammates. It was nice to see another country.

For Purdue's Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton, their exhibition trip to Spain earlier this month was what you'd figure it would be.

After a redshirt freshman season that seemed to suggest big things to come, Newman sat outside Purdue's playing rotation most of the season last year but now will get an opportunity to earn a prominent, if not leading, role provided he makes the sort of progress at both ends of the floor, but especially the defensive end, coaches seem to require of him.

Spain was an opportunity for Newman to begin that process, essentially.

"Taking the approach that less is more," he said of his approach overseas. "Not trying to force things or do too much. This offense at Purdue, it's centered around one big guy and then guards who can spread the floor and make shots and I think I can excel in that role this season. I don't think I'll have to do too much differently. I may have to make some more decisions, but I've been working on that in the off-season, with film and practice, making the right play and not forcing things when they're not there.

"I'm definitely trying to get better on the defensive end. I know I might be guarding some of (opponents') best guards every night and that's more important than the offensive side. Scoring is fun and all that, but the (question) from the coaching staff is, 'We know he can shoot, but can he guard?'"

Morton, meanwhile, was a valuable piece for one of college basketball's best teams as a sophomore, a plug-and-play sort whose eclectic contributions covered both ends of the floor and often represented elements Purdue badly needed.

Now, a challenge for him might be the kind that players ascending into expanding opportunities often face: To not change, but rather to project smaller-role value over a bigger one.

"For me, it's just about doing little things and those will lead to big things, hopefully," he said.





In Spain, Morton did mostly what he's always done as a player. He concentrated largely on trying to make others look good.

"I know in my mind I can be a great playmaker and a great defender and a great teammate and a great leader," Morton said. "Just being myself and being solid like I was last year, obviously I know there are going to be more (scoring) opportunities and I have to take them when they're there, but not at the expense of taking other people out of rhythm or taking other people out of their game, messing up the rhythm of the team.

"I think I can always be more aggressive, which is something people will probably always say about me as long as I play. It's something I've obviously been working at and will continue working on every day. The guys (at Purdue) push me to do that, and it's that fine line of wanting to make guys better, but sometimes you have to make plays for yourself to earn that respect so you can make plays for other guys."

For both players, Spain was one more chance to improve prior to a season that represents the biggest opportunity of their respective careers.

"I can't wait, but I'm still working while I wait," Newman said. "... I still want to make the most of every day."