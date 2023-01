Ryan Walters and Purdue football picked up a commitment from the transfer portal on Friday afternoon as former Arkansas safety Anthony Brown announced his transfer to the Boilermakers via Twitter.

Brown was rated a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 and the 24th best athlete in the country by Rivals. He also held offers from Alabama, Oregon, Miami (FL), Wisconsin and Tennessee among others.

The 6-0, 190 pound safety originally committed to new Purdue cornerback coach Sam Carter while Carter was at Arkansas during the 2021 season. Brown redshirted his first season at Arkansas in 2022.

Brown will join a defensive back room that consists of Cam Allen, Sanoussi Kane, Antonio Stevens and Ryan Brandt. Freshmen Winston Berglund, Dillon Thieneman and Ethon Cole also joined Purdue in the 2023 recruiting class.