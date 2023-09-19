Week two of the 2023 NFL season has come to a close and it featured a number of former Boilermakers making an impact for their respective teams, including an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown from Charlie Jones, George Karlaftis setting a new career-high and Raheem Mostert's outburst against Bill Belichick. See how the former Boilermakers did in the pros this week.

Raheem Mostert: Miami Dolphins Mostert gave Bill Belichick and fellow Purdue alum Ja’Whaun Bentley hell on Sunday Night Football. The speedster had 18 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots. Mostert has 158 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to go along with three catches for 19 yards through two games this season. He has been a large part in Miami’s 2-0 start to the season.

George Karlaftis: Kansas City Chiefs Purdue’s most recent first round NFL Draft pick turned in a strong performance during Kansas City’s week two win over Jacksonville. Karlaftis had 1.5 sacks, his first of the season. The West Lafayette High School product now has 11 tackles and two tackles for loss on the year. The defending Super Bowl champions picked up their first win of the season.

Ja’Whaun Bentley: New England Patriots Patriots team captain and starting linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley had a quiet night as New England fell to 0-2. Bentley recorded three solo tackles, bringing his season total up to 12.

Charlie Jones: Cincinnati Bengals Chuck Sizzle made his first big impact for the Bengals in week two, returning a punt 81 yards for a score. The 2022 All-American wide receiver has carved out a role on Cincinnati’s special teams unit and produced the first punt return touchdown for the team since 2012. However, the Bengals fell to 0-2 with a loss to the Ravens.

Derrick Barnes: Detroit Lions The Lions’ linebacker recorded four tackles, three of which were solo stops in a loss to the Seahawks. That brings his total up to 13 total tackles on the year, including a tackle for loss. The Lions are 1-1 following the defeat.

Rondale Moore: Arizona Cardinals Rondale Moore hauled in his only target of the day for 14 yards. The slot receiver had three catches for 33 yards in week one. The Cardinals dropped to 0-2 after blowing a big lead in the fourth quarter.

David Bell: Cleveland Browns After getting only one target in week one, Bell saw some more action in the Browns loss to the Steelers on Monday night. He hauled in all three targets for 27 yards, which is tied for the second-most in a game in his young career.

Did not play/record stats: