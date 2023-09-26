Former Boilermakers in the NFL: Week #3 update
Another week of NFL football is in the books and similar to week two, former Boilermakers were in action around the league, headlined by a career performance from Raheem Mostert and an electric run by Rondale Moore. See how Purdue's NFL representatives did in week three.
Raheem Mostert: Miami Dolphins
In one of the greatest team offensive performances in NFL history, which saw the Miami Dolphins drop 70 points on the Broncos, it was former Purdue running back/wide receiver Raheem Mostert that turned in a career day in South Beach.
Mostert totaled 82 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and added 60 receiving yards and another score through the air. The speedy running back is now up to 240 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the year for the 3-0 Dolphins.
George Karlaftis: Kansas City Chiefs
The Den of Defensive Ends member had his second straight game with a sack (0.5) for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, bringing his season total up to two. The Chiefs picked up a 41-10 win over the Bears to move to 2-1 on the season.
Rondale Moore: Arizona Cardinals
Rondale Moore was held in check in the pass game, having four catches for just eight yards in week three, but made his impact out of the backfield for the Cardinals. Moore had a 45 yard rushing touchdown in Arizona's upset win over the Cowboys, finishing with three rushers for 54 yards on the day.
Ja’Whaun Bentley: New England Patriots
Ja’Whaun Bentley tallied six total tackles (three solo) on Sunday, to bring his total to a team-high 21 as the Patriots picked up their first win of the season over the Jets.
Derrick Barnes: Detroit Lions
Derrick Barnes recorded three total tackles and had his first sack of the season in a 20-6 win for the Lions over the Falcons. Barnes is fourth on the Lions in tackles early in the year with 16 through three games.
Charlie Jones: Cincinnati Bengals
After making his presence felt with a punt return for a touchdown in week two, Charlie Jones hauled in the first reception of his NFL career on Monday Night Football, going for six yards. The return specialist also had four punt returns for 45 yards.
Did not play/record stats:
Anthony Brown (49ers)
David Bell (Browns)
Brycen Hopkins (Rams)
Jalen Graham (Inactive for 49ers)
Markus Bailey (Bengals)
Payne Durham (Inactive for Buccaneers)
Aidan O’Connell (Inactive for Raiders)
Zander Horvath (Steelers practice squad)
Cory Trice (Steelers IR)
David Blough (Lions practice squad)