Another week of NFL football is in the books and similar to week two, former Boilermakers were in action around the league, headlined by a career performance from Raheem Mostert and an electric run by Rondale Moore. See how Purdue's NFL representatives did in week three.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQUxMRUQgT1VULiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUjk0SnFp d1NPbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1I5NEpxaXdTT208L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWlhbWkgRG9scGhpbnMgKEBNaWFtaURvbHBoaW5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pYW1pRG9scGhpbnMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDYw NzU3NDg4MzcwODU0MzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Raheem Mostert: Miami Dolphins In one of the greatest team offensive performances in NFL history, which saw the Miami Dolphins drop 70 points on the Broncos, it was former Purdue running back/wide receiver Raheem Mostert that turned in a career day in South Beach. Mostert totaled 82 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and added 60 receiving yards and another score through the air. The speedy running back is now up to 240 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the year for the 3-0 Dolphins.

George Karlaftis: Kansas City Chiefs The Den of Defensive Ends member had his second straight game with a sack (0.5) for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, bringing his season total up to two. The Chiefs picked up a 41-10 win over the Bears to move to 2-1 on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5oZSBtaWdodCBsaXRlcmFsbHkgYmUgdGhlIGZhc3Rlc3Qga2lkIGFs aXZlLi4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tb29yZV9yb25k YWxlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtb29yZV9yb25kYWxlPC9hPiB4 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CaXJkR2Fu Zz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JpcmRHYW5n PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcE4zQTZQbVl1YyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BOM0E2UG1ZdWM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJpem9uYSBD YXJkaW5hbHMgKEBBWkNhcmRpbmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9BWkNhcmRpbmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcwNjA1Mzg0NjM5OTY1MTg1 Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Rondale Moore: Arizona Cardinals Rondale Moore was held in check in the pass game, having four catches for just eight yards in week three, but made his impact out of the backfield for the Cardinals. Moore had a 45 yard rushing touchdown in Arizona's upset win over the Cowboys, finishing with three rushers for 54 yards on the day.

Ja’Whaun Bentley: New England Patriots Ja’Whaun Bentley tallied six total tackles (three solo) on Sunday, to bring his total to a team-high 21 as the Patriots picked up their first win of the season over the Jets.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaHUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GbGV4IG9uIOKAmGVtIERCISEg8J+SqjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGVycmlja2Jhcm5lczIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBkZXJyaWNrYmFybmVzMjE8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Byb0JvaWxlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQcm9Cb2lsZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vWFNmVFdHYUVqeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hTZlRX R2FFano8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHVyZHVlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQm9pbGVy Rm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm9pbGVy Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDYwNzc1NzY4MTk1MTU4NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Derrick Barnes: Detroit Lions Derrick Barnes recorded three total tackles and had his first sack of the season in a 20-6 win for the Lions over the Falcons. Barnes is fourth on the Lions in tackles early in the year with 16 through three games.

Charlie Jones: Cincinnati Bengals After making his presence felt with a punt return for a touchdown in week two, Charlie Jones hauled in the first reception of his NFL career on Monday Night Football, going for six yards. The return specialist also had four punt returns for 45 yards.