While Purdue dropped another game against Ohio State over the weekend, a number of former Boilermakers found successful in week six of the NFL. Take a look at how former Purdue standouts did in the pros.

Raheem Mostert: Miami Dolphins

The 31 year old running back just keeps producing for the Dolphins. Mostert had 115 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in Miami's win over the Panthers. He also added three catches for 17 yards and another touchdown through the air. Mostert now has 12 total touchdowns on the year, leading the NFL.





George Karlaftis: Kansas City Chiefs

Karlaftis fought through a hamstring injury to get on the field Thursday night, but got the start and tallied three total tackles, including a 0.5 sack as the Chiefs moved to 5-1.





Ja'Whaun Bentley: New England Patriots

Bentley had four total tackles in the Patriots' 21-17 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.





Rondale Moore: Arizona Cardinals

Despite efforts to get him involved in the run game, Moore was held in check on the ground, rushing for -4 yards on three carries. The speedy receiver did haul in four of seven targets for 30 yards in the Cardinals' loss.





Derrick Barnes: Detroit Lions

Barnes had just two total tackles for the Lions, who are now tied for the best record in the NFL at 5-1 after a win over the Buccaneers.





David Bell: Cleveland Browns

With backup quarterback PJ Walker leading the Browns to an upset victory over the 49ers, David Bell caught one pass for six yards. Bell now has four receptions for 33 yards on the season.





Did not play/record stats:

Markus Bailey (Bengals)

Brycen Hopkins (Rams)

Charlie Jones (Bengals IR)

Aidan O'Connell (Inactive for Raiders)

Anthony Brown (Inactive for 49ers)

Jalen Graham (49ers)

Payne Durham (Inactive for Buccaneers)

Zander Horvath (Steelers practice squad)

Cory Trice (Steelers IR)

David Blough (Lions practice squad)

Dennis Kelly (Jets practice squad)