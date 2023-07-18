Offensive line help is on the way for Purdue as former Colorado offensive lineman Austin Johnson officially joined the program on Tuesday, a source confirmed to Boiler Upload.

Johnson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December after four seasons in the Pac-12. The redshirt junior was linked to Purdue earlier in the spring, but now makes things official as he joins the Boilermakers less than two weeks before the beginning of fall camp.

Last season, Johnson started seven games for the Buffs, playing the vast majority of his snaps at center. The 6'4", 300-pound lineman also has experience at both guard spots during his college career.

Johnson is the sixth incoming offensive line transfer of the off-season for Marcus Johnson and the Boilermakers, joining Ben Farrell, Preston Nichols, Luke Griffin, Bakyne Coly, and Jalen Grant. The former Colorado lineman could push for playing time early in his Boilermaker career with Gus Hartwig's status uncertain and has two years of eligibility remaining.