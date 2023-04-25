Former Four-Star Quarterback, Brady Allen has entered the transfer portal once again.

If you remember correctly, he entered the portal in December, before removing his name. After the Spring Season under first-year head coach, Ryan Walters, Allen has entered his name once again.

The last time he was in the portal, he did take a visit to Ole Miss. Allen was expected to back up Hudson Card, who came to West Lafayette from Texas.

Allen has four years remaining of eligibility.