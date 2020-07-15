GoldandBlack - Four-star 2022 QB Brady Allen commits to Purdue

Fort Branch is a small town of less than 3,000 in the southwest corner of Indiana. It is not known as a hotbed for high school football talent, but college coaches found quarterback Brady Allen at local Gibson Southern High School very early in his freshman year.

By February of that year, Allen held offers from home-state programs Indiana and Purdue, along with Cincinnati and Virginia Tech. Allen has doubled that number of offers since, but on Wednesday announced he was staying in-state, committing to Purdue.

“Purdue was the right place because I feel at home there,” Allen said. “I’ve known since they offered that it was a fit and could be a place for me. It fits everything I’m looking for in a university.”

Although college visits have been impermissible since March, Allen was able to make numerous trips up to West Lafayette prior to the NCAA’s current dead period, and used it to develop a bond with the Purdue coaching staff.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Jeff and Brian Brohm,” Allen said. “I’ve been able to talk with them a lot and I’ve always felt like a priority.

“To be able to play for guys who played in college and played professionally, that’s huge for my development. Everything they do is surrounded around the quarterback. I’ve always wanted to play in the NFL and I don’t think there’s two better guys to help me do that.

“I feel like the offense fits me really well. Purdue really likes to throw the ball and they get a lot of talented receivers, so that was very intriguing to me. Purdue has had a lot of pocket passers and that’s my style. I feel like I’m a guy who can be accurate and get the guys around me the ball.”

Allen was included in the first Rivals100 for the 2022 class. He plans to graduate high school early and enroll at Purdue in January of 2022.

“It feels good to have the decision done,” Allen said. “I’ve always been a guy who wanted to make a decision before my junior year. Now I can focus on finishing the next year and a half of high school.”

In his first two seasons at Gibson Southern, Allen has thrown for over 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns, while completing nearly 60% of his passes.