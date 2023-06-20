While the Boilermakers look to fill out the 2024 recruiting class, they are also establishing themselves with dozens of 2025 prospects. One of those juniors-to-be is already expected to be a top target for Purdue and released his initial top ten on Tuesday.

Four-star prospect and Murfreesboro, Tennessee cornerback Tarrion Grant shared his top ten schools via Twitter. The list included the Boilermakers, along with Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Miami (FL), LSU, and Arkansas.

Purdue has dipped into the Tennessee pipeline with D'Mon Marable and Jaheim Merriweather in the class of 2024, along with transfer Anthony Brown, who also hails from the Volunteer State. The pursuit of Tennessee products will likely continue as the new coaching staff in West Lafayette builds its recruiting footprint.

Grant is the 56th-ranked player, as well as the fifth-best cornerback in his class. He was recently in West Lafayette for one of Purdue's individual camps in June, where he spent a lot of time with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

The four-star prospect will be arguably the biggest target for Carter in the class, and the two have already started building their relationship over the past two months since being offered on May 2nd.