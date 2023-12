One of the highest-rated prospects in Purdue's 2024 recruiting class is exploring his options as four-star wide receiver Keonde Henry announced that he has backed off his pledge to the Boilermakers after being committed for nearly six months.

Henry initially flipped his commitment from Boston College to Purdue in June on the heels of an official visit, but will now leave the Boilermakers scrambling for another wide receiver in the class with early National Signing Day later this month. Vanderbilt, Stanford, Texas Tech, SMU and others have offered the Texas native.

Purdue will now search for an addition to the 2024 recruiting class to pair alongside three-star commits Shamar Rigby, Jesse Watson and Tra'Mar Harris. The Boilermakers have also shown interest or offered 2024 pass catchers Kedo Jones and Corey Smith, along with several JUCO products.