Four-star WR, top 100 recruit to visit Purdue for season-opener
As Purdue's season-opener is less than ten days away, another highly-touted prospect and priority target will be in West Lafayette to watch the Boilermakers take on Indiana State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news