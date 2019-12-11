MORE: Freshman breakdown: Offense

Jeff Brohm set a record in 2019 for most true freshmen who used a year of eligibiity since he arrived at Purdue for the 2017 season. The number: seven.

The break down:

Offense: WR David Bell, RB King Doerue; WR Milton Wright

Defense: E George Karlaftis, S Jalen Graham, S Cam Allen

Special teams: P Brooks Cormier

Nine true freshmen on offense saw action, while seven did on defense--including Cormier. So, add it all up: 16 of 26 members of Purdue's Class of 2019 saw action this season.

How does that compare to Brohm's other two seasons? In 2018, only three freshmen used a year of eligibility: wideout Rondale Moore, linebacker Jaylan Alexander and defensive tackle Jeff Marks.

In 2017, Purdue five true freshmen used a year of eligibility: linebackers Derrick Barnes, Tobias Larry, Cornel Jones, tight end Darius Pittman and wideout KeyRon Catlett.

NOTE: Players are permitted to play in as many as four games in a season--any four games--and still retain a redshirt. But play in a fifth game, and a player is unable to redshirt. That rule began in 2018.