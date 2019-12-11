Freshman breakdown: Defense
Jeff Brohm set a record in 2019 for most true freshmen who used a year of eligibiity since he arrived at Purdue for the 2017 season. The number: seven.
The break down:
Offense: WR David Bell, RB King Doerue; WR Milton Wright
Defense: E George Karlaftis, S Jalen Graham, S Cam Allen
Special teams: P Brooks Cormier
Nine true freshmen on offense saw action, while seven did on defense--including Cormier. So, add it all up: 16 of 26 members of Purdue's Class of 2019 saw action this season.
How does that compare to Brohm's other two seasons? In 2018, only three freshmen used a year of eligibility: wideout Rondale Moore, linebacker Jaylan Alexander and defensive tackle Jeff Marks.
In 2017, Purdue five true freshmen used a year of eligibility: linebackers Derrick Barnes, Tobias Larry, Cornel Jones, tight end Darius Pittman and wideout KeyRon Catlett.
Here is a look at the freshmen on defense.
NOTE: Players are permitted to play in as many as four games in a season--any four games--and still retain a redshirt. But play in a fifth game, and a player is unable to redshirt. That rule began in 2018.
|Pos. Player
|Games
|Snaps
|Redshirted
|
E George Karlaftis
|
12
|
921
|
No
|
S Jalen Graham
|
11
|
728
|
No
|
S Cam Allen
|
11
|
410
|
No
|
LB Khali Saunders
|
3
|
40
|
Yes
|
LB Jacob Wahlberg
|
4
|
31
|
Yes
|
P Brooks Cormier
|
9
|
28
|
Yes
|
S Marvin Grant
|
3
|
17
|
Yes
|
E Dontay Hunter
|
0
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
E Sulaiman Kpaka
|
0
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
CB Nyles Beverly
|
0
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
LB Crishawn Long
|
0
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
T Steven Faucheux
|
0
|
N/A
|
Yes
NOTES: E George Karlaftis more than lived up to his four-star hype. The moment he stepped on campus after graduating West Lafayette High School early, Karlaftis was a starter. He was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten pick and led all Big Ten freshmen with 7.5 sacks and 17.0 TFLs. He will be a Freshman All-American. ... S Jalen Graham was a fixture the moment he arrived early in time for spring ball. He finished with 37 tackles. ... Few expected S Cam Allen to play such a big role, but he was too instinctive, smart and athletic to keep off the field. He finished with 32 tackles and a pick. Allen--who was a star QB in high school--has a big future. ... Karlaftis, Graham and Allen were the only position players on defense to use a year of eligibility. P Brooks Cormier also used a year of eligibility. The 6-5 Tuscaloosa, Ala., native looks good walking through the door. Cormier has a big leg, but he needs to work on consistency. He averaged 40.2 yards on 28 punts. ... When injuries started to hit the linebacking unit, the staff had to get Khali Saunders ready to play. And, the rangy Saunders held his own. Once he fills out his long frame, Saunders could be an interesting player. ... S Marvin Grant--a Detroit buddy of Graham--was slated to play a role this year and saw action early. But injury derailed his season. ... The only other true freshman on defense to play was LB Jacob Wahlberg, who saw special teams action. Wahlberg is a big, physical linebacker who projects to work on the interior. He was one of the final pieces of the 2019 class. ... E Dontay Hunter, CB Nyles Beverly and LB Crishawn Long dealt with injury. Long was out almost the entire season.
