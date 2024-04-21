Another Boilermaker has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, this time a freshman that had just gotten to campus. Rush end DJ Allen announced Sunday night that he would be entering the portal after going through spring practice with Purdue.

Allen was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class out of Germantown, Tennessee. The Volunteer State native chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Iowa, Indiana, UCF, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Missouri and others.

Joe Dineen now sees his lone freshman at the rush end position depart, leaving returning sophomore Will Heldt and a trio of transfers, CJ Madden, Shitta Sillah and Jireh Ojata on the edge for Purdue.

Allen is the third Boilermaker to enter the portal during the spring window, following Christian Womack and Ethon Cole, who were both 2023 recruits.