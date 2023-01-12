The Big Ten is often a league full of veterans, not one-and-done freshmen. While that will probably remain true, there are a lot of talented freshmen in this league that have caught the eye of College Basketball Fans Nationwide. Purdue has two of the more notable freshmen in the league, with both starting guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer being in their first year on campus. There are others around the Big Ten who are also some of the most talented basketball players in the conference. Here are my top 5 freshmen in the B1G who have made an impact, thus far.



1. Brice Sensabaugh - 16.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.2 APG. 43% 3P% - Ohio State While I hate to admit it, Sensabaugh is the most talented freshman in the Big Ten. The future first-round pick has a dominant all-around game. At 6-6, 240 pounds he has a frame that can bully other wing defenders. He has willed Ohio State to victories this year. He averages just over 20 minutes per game as well, which is impressive given his stat line. 2. Braden Smith - 9.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 44% 3P% - Purdue I might be biased here, but Braden Smith is not only one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten, but he is one of the best freshmen point guards in the nation as a whole. He nearly averages 30 minutes per game and handles the ball while doing so. He is undersized, probably not even 6 feet tall, but plays like he is 6-5. He is quickly turning into a player that every fan base hates but wishes they had on their roster.

