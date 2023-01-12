Freshman Spotlight: Five First-Year Players Lighting Up the B1G
The Big Ten is often a league full of veterans, not one-and-done freshmen. While that will probably remain true, there are a lot of talented freshmen in this league that have caught the eye of College Basketball Fans Nationwide.
Purdue has two of the more notable freshmen in the league, with both starting guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer being in their first year on campus. There are others around the Big Ten who are also some of the most talented basketball players in the conference.
Here are my top 5 freshmen in the B1G who have made an impact, thus far.
1. Brice Sensabaugh - 16.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.2 APG. 43% 3P% - Ohio State
While I hate to admit it, Sensabaugh is the most talented freshman in the Big Ten. The future first-round pick has a dominant all-around game. At 6-6, 240 pounds he has a frame that can bully other wing defenders. He has willed Ohio State to victories this year. He averages just over 20 minutes per game as well, which is impressive given his stat line.
2. Braden Smith - 9.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 44% 3P% - Purdue
I might be biased here, but Braden Smith is not only one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten, but he is one of the best freshmen point guards in the nation as a whole. He nearly averages 30 minutes per game and handles the ball while doing so. He is undersized, probably not even 6 feet tall, but plays like he is 6-5. He is quickly turning into a player that every fan base hates but wishes they had on their roster.
3. Jalen Hood-Schifino - 13.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.6 APG, 47% 3P% - Indiana
The former 5-star guard and the top-20 prospect has been a bright spot for the Hoosiers during what has been a disappointing start to Big Ten play so far. Schifino does it all for Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers he and Trayce Jackson-Davis are a nice 1-2 combo in Bloomington.
4. Jett Howard - 14.3 PPG, 3.0 RPB, 2.5 APG, 37% 3P% - Michigan
Next to Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard has been the best player for Michigan. At 6-8 and listed as "a guard" he has potential NBA size. What has surprised me the most personally is that he nearly shoots 40% from three. While Michigan has been a bit of a letdown this year as well, they have plenty of talent in Ann Arbor.
5. Fletcher Loyer - 12.5 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 35% 3P% - Purdue
Loyer has started since game one, something not many expected with 4th year junior Brandon Newman returning to West Lafayette. He has been hot and cold from three, but he has been a consistent threat regardless. He was hot against Ohio State in the second half, which changed the landscape of that game.