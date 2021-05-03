GoldandBlack - From The Road: Four takeaways from the Run 'N Slam

To this point in his career, Jalen Washington of Gary West Side and Meanstreets has sort of been more prospect than player, more potential than productivity, as his injury-ravaged first two seasons at West Side denied him opportunities to live up to the lofty rankings assigned to him at a young age.

No longer.

The 6-foot-9 forward has taken a major step as a player and looks every bit the part of a top-30-or-so player nationally.

Washington has always been able to shoot from the perimeter, and this weekend he did so brilliantly from all levels, but it was his play on the block that really gave him the look of the most complete player he's ever been.