Mo Omonode may not be the biggest in stature, but for what the Purdue nose tackle lacks in size, he makes up for in strength and an impressive motor.





"His motor is something else. He never stops from snap one to snap 100. He's got a lot of reps this spring because of our depth, and it doesn't matter what part of practice it is. It's always full go Mo," defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said.





That motor has been on full display by "full go Mo" over the last month as the Boilermakers approach the tail end of their spring practice slate.





Kane has seen a lot of college football since joining the coaching ranks as a student assistant in 2006. While he is well-traveled, Omonode's gas tank is something that Kane has rarely seen in the defensive linemen he's coached.





"I think that's a rare trait. For a lot of [defensive] linemen, you know, sometimes they get gassed pretty easy. Shoot, he goes the whole practice and does a really good job," Kane said.





Some of Omonode's teammates are taking notice of his standout spring performance, namely defensive end Joe Anderson. The redshirt senior has worked alongside Omonode over the last year and sees him making more and more improvements as time goes on.





"Mo's been really dominant," Joe Anderson said. "Since the day he stepped in here, he's been a playmaker for us, and he can continue to be a playmaker. Really good pass rusher, really good run stopper, and he's just gonna keep progressing from here."





Omonode doesn't think too much about the motor that has his defensive coordinator impressed during spring practice. The ability to give it his all, rep after rep, is second nature. His sole focus on the gridiron is making plays and having a good time in the process.





"It's just fun playing football," Omonode said. "I feel like when you're on the field, we don't really feel as tired as much because it's a lot of adrenaline. We're having fun, making sure we're doing our job in the defense, so we don't really think about it."





While the Boilermaker nose tackle does not have the same size you would expect from a high-major nose tackle, that has not stopped him from making an impact on the Purdue defensive line. Omonode's 6'0" frame actually gives him an advantage.





The West Lafayette High School product shared that his low center of gravity helps him stay low against opposing offensive linemen to shake off blocks. Pairing that with his exceptional strength creates a recipe for success, according to Kevin Kane.





"He does have a little thing called natural leverage where he's able to get underneath. He's strong as an ox, and he's got thick ass legs and everything else you'd want. So he can hold the point really well," Kane said.





The smaller stature turned off a lot of high-major college coaches during Omonode's recruitment, except for one. The lone Power 5 school that saw something special in the class of 2022 recruit was his hometown Boilermakers.





It was an opportunity Omonode felt he had to jump on, and he hasn't looked back since. The talented sophomore now finds himself wanting more as his career in West Lafayette progresses.