 GoldandBlack - Gallery: No. 24 Purdue 75, Northwestern 70
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-07 08:40:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Gallery: No. 24 Purdue 75, Northwestern 70

Chad Krockover
GoldandBlack.com photographer

Check out some top images from Chad Krockover's collection (@KrockPhoto) Purdue's five-point win over Northwestern on Feb. 6, 2021 in Mackey Arena.


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}