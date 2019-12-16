Game 11: Purdue at Ohio
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Venue: Convocation Center (Athens, Ohio)
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Purdue Radio Network
Purdue Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
More: Purdue primer and GoldandBlack.com coverage
Ohio Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
GoldandBlack.com in-game updates: @GoldandBlackcom | @brianneubert
|Team
|AP
|Coach
|NET
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
PUR
|
RV
|
RV
|
44
|
11
|
83%
|
OHIO
|
—
|
—
|
107
|
158
|
17%
ABOUT THIS GAME
Purdue travels to Ohio on a short turnaround after going 1-1 during its early December Big Ten swing.
This game is part of a football contract signed long ago by Purdue's prior administration.
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (6-4, 1-1 B1G)
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
50
|
F
|
6-9/270/SO
|
PPG: 7.3
REB: 5.3
FG: 73.0
|
3
|
G
|
6-3/205/SR
|
PPG: 14.2
STL: 1.4
|
55
|
G
|
6-4/195/SO
|
PTS: 9.3
3-PT: 44.2%
STL: 1.6
|
2
|
G
|
6-4/175/SO
|
PPG: 10.0
REB: 3.9
AST: 3.7
|
20
|
F/G
|
6-7/225/JR
|
PTS: 3.3
REB: 3.3
AST: 2.9
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
1
|
|
F
|
6-9/205/SO
|
PPG: 5.4
REB: 6.4
|
12
|
F
|
6-8/220/SR
|
PTS: 3.9
REB: 2.8
|
11
|
G
|
6-1/165/FR
|
PTS: 3.6
3-PT: 32%
|
32
|
C
|
7-3/250/JR
|
PPG: 11.7
REB: 6.3
FG: 62.9%
BLK: 2.3
ABOUT PURDUE
• The Boilermakers are coming off a frustrating 70-56 loss at Nebraska, done in by 30-percent shooting, among other things. Purdue fell to 0-2 on the road this season and 1-3 away from Mackey Arena.
• Though he's listed as "questionable," Purdue center Matt Haarms suffered a concussion in Lincoln and may not be available. It was Haarms' second concussion of the season already — the first coming on the very first day of practice.
Haarms being unavailable would require Purdue to use its third starting lineup of the season, perhaps the likeliest scenario being Nojel Eastern returning to the starting five, essentially as a forward. Eastern started the second half at Nebraska in place of Trevion Williams.
OHIO BOBCATS (7-3)
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
5
|
F
|
6-8/230/JR
|
PPG: 13.6
REB: 6.2
3-PT: 36.4%
|
24
|
F
|
6-7/220/FR
|
PTS: 3.1
REB: 3.0
|
11
|
F
|
6-10/237/SR
|
PPG: 8.1
REB: 6.6
FG: 60%
3-PT: 55%
|
0
|
G
|
6-4/187/SO
|
PPG: 16.9
AST: 8.6
REB: 5.8
|
15
|
G
|
6-3/185/FR
|
PPG: 8.4
FG: 50%
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
2
|
F
|
6-10/205/SO
|
PTS: 3.0
|
44
|
F
|
6-5/228/FR
|
PTS: 4.0
3-PT: 44.4%
ABOUT OHIO
• Ohio's 7-3, riding a four-game winning streak. Against high-major competition this season, the Bobcats are 0-3, losing to Villanova, Baylor and Utah by an average of 20.3 points. All those games were played away from Athens, though, and all of them in mid-November.
• Guard Jason Preston is one of the best players in the MAC, averaging just under 17 points on excellent 52-percent shooting, 36-percent from three-point range. He's also averaging 8.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
|TREVION WILLIAMS
|INSIDE-OUT
|ENERGY
|
He's Purdue's best chance, probably here, and the Boilermakers have to get him established. He's played really well the past few games and it's not unreasonable to think he can carry Purdue if given the chance.
|
Purdue does seem to shoot better when the ball gets inside, then sent back out, whatever the reason may be. Purdue struggles to make shots at times, but it has to keep getting good ones and they tend to come through the post.
|
Playing at home, Nebraska beat the Boilermakers to a good number of loose balls on Sunday and a few of them wound up mattering. Purdue's not at a place as a team where it can afford dips in effort.
BOTTOM LINE
You never want to over-react to any one game, but this just feels like Purdue is limping into a difficult situation, having just incurred a bad loss and now probably playing without its best two-way player in Matt Haarms. When Purdue's been successful this season, it's often had to win ugly, to win with defense. Haarms is such a critical piece of that defense.
GoldandBlack.com Prediction: OHIO 65, PURDUE 62
