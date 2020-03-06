NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR — — 32 22 66% RUT — — 31 27 34%

ABOUT THIS GAME

Purdue's situation amounts to a must-win if it wants to have a chance to play its win into the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. The Boilermakers' impressive win at No. 18 Iowa Tuesday night put Purdue in position to be in position, as Matt Painter puts it. But it has to beat Rutgers, then probably win at least one game at the Big Ten Tournament. It's all guesswork, though, in this new era of Tournament selection. Rutgers may have relived itself of some pressure with its win over Maryland this week, after it had slipped back to the Bubble, thanks to a lack of quality road wins, or road wins period. Rutgers' eight losses away from the RAC this Big Ten season have come by an average of just 5.8 points, and the Knights just had Penn State all but beaten in State College, before losing by one on Myles Dread's three with 28 seconds left. Rutgers won the prior meeting between the two teams, 70-63 (box score), in Piscataway in January. It's senior day at Purdue. Evan Boudreaux, Jahaad Proctor and Tommy Luce will be honored follwing the game.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (16-14, 9-10 B1G)

KEY PURDUE RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS 32 Matt Haarms C 7-3/250/JR PPG: 8.6

REB: 4.5 FG: 52.8% BLK: 2.0 55 Jahaad Proctor G 6-3/205/SR PPG: 9.3

3-PT: 32.6% 11 Isaiah Thompson G 6-1/165/FR PTS: 5.5 3-PT: 35.8% 1 Aaron Wheeler F 6-9/205/SO

PPG: 4.0

REB: 4.5

ABOUT PURDUE

• The Boilermakers have a chance to close this season of ups and downs with a .500 (10-10) record in the Big Ten, widely viewed as the best conference in college basketball this season. • Guard Eric Hunter's averaging 18 points per game during Purdue's modest two-game win streak. His 19 at Iowa were a new career-high. During the past nine games, when he's scored in double-figures, Purdue is 6-0. When he hasn't, the Boilermakers are 0-3. He's averaging 11.7 points during those nine games. • In the first game with Rutgers, Proctor sucker-punched the Scarlet Knights with 19 points off the bench, on 7-of-12 shooting, an unexpected development after he'd fallen to the fringe of Purdue's playing rotation prior. That game was a turning point for his season. • In the first meeting with Rutgers, Trevion Williams went for 17 points and 13 rebounds. • Heading into the regular season finale, Purdue is third in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just 65.2 points, trailing only Illinois (63.6) and Wisconsin (64.3). • Purdue leads the Big Ten at an average of 12.7 offensive rebounds per game and with an offensive rebounding percentage of 34.1 percent. In Big Ten games, Trevion Williams leads the conference at 4.1 and Evan Boudreaux's pushing the top 10 at an average of 1.9.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS (19-11, 10-9 B1G)

KEY RUTGERS RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS 0 Geo Baker G 6-4/185/JR PTS:10.6

AST: 3.5 3-PT: 26.7% 42 Jacob Young G 6-2/185/JR PTS: 8.4 4 Paul Mulcahy G 6-6/205/FR PTS: 3.9 REB: 2.6 AST: 2.0 3-PT: 34.8% 13 Shaq Carter F 6-9/250/SR PTS: 3.5 REB: 2.4

ABOUT RUTGERS

• The Scarlet Knights have no quality road wins in Big Ten play, but plenty of narrow losses. Again, their margin of defeat away from Piscataway has been just 5.8 points and no loss has come by more than the 12 they lost by at Michigan State in December, back when the Spartans were 11th nationally.

The one-point loss at Penn State was preceded by a three-point loss at Illinois and five-point losses at Iowa and Maryland. • During the Big Ten season, Ron Harper Jr. has led Rutgers in scoring, at 11.7 points per game. He scored 10 on 4-of-10 shooting against Purdue earlier this season. • The Knights are second in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense, allowing just 39.6-percent shooting. Only Michigan State is better. Purdue shot 41 percent in the first meeting with Rutgers, but was 6-of-22 from three. Rutgers is No. 9 nationally In defensive efficiency according to KenPom. • Rutgers is the second-worst foul shooting team in the Big Ten during conference play, at 64.8 percent.

(Purdue's 10th in the league at 68.9.) • In the first meeting between these two teams, Rutgers often posted up its taller, longer guards in favorable matchups, and Caleb McConnell wound up with 16 points when all was said and done, though he padded his numbers with a bunch of free throws in the final two minutes, finishing 12-of-13 at the line.

THREE THINGS REBOUND PHYSICALITY PERIMETER D When Purdue's been really good the past few weeks, this has tended to be its foundation. The offensive glass has carried the Boilermakers; at Iowa, energy derived from offensive rebounding may have propped up other elements of the game. Rutgers is going to be physical all across the board, especially around the rim, and Purdue's interior players are going to have to battle Myles Johnson, Shaq Carter, etc., but its guards are also going to have to deal with some things they struggled with in Jersey. If Geo Baker is going to make mix-tape shots, there's only so much you can do, but Purdue will want to make it tough. Nojel Eastern did a nice job on Ron Harper Jr. in the first game. Rutgers has offensive limitations. Purdue needs to slow its guards, inside and out.

BOTTOM LINE