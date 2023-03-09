"We got what we came for," Matt Painter tells me on Wednesday before his team takes the quick trip up from West Lafayette to Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament. There's no edge to his voice, it's nonchalant, "Yeah, that's fine." He's nodding his head. He's gonna Matt Painter.



It's something Matt Painter does. It's the tip of the spear with him, the sharp edge that prods into a question and a narrative, and makes you think he won't dig all the way in even though he almost always does. But first, there's the quiet answer, the unbothered answer because that's who Matt Painter is. Read a story on him here, or in the Athletic, or on ESPN, and he's making waffles with bacon and he's unbothered. He's fit into his skin now. He knows who he is. He knows his program.



So there I am, asking him about the All-B10 team selections which had just one Boilermaker on them, Zach Edey, despite Purdue winning the league out right by three games. Things that I know don't ultimately matter to him, but he's been around this game long enough. Even if he doesn't like it, he likes it, if you know what I mean. He at least knows how to play it.



"If people out there that vote don't value winning, it just shows you they don't know much about basketball," Painter would go on to say and now his voice isn't just placating. This basketball stuff, it means something to him. And that's the thrust, the finishing blow, in what was a message to us, the media, but also his team, and probably, almost definitely, to the Big Ten as well.



Matt Painter doesn't hold much back, and even in full, the quote is clear on intention, "Everybody in our league and every player would trade positions to be where we are. So that wasn't our goal. Our goal this year wasn't to be All-Conference or Coach of the Year. Our goal was to win the Big Ten and we did it and we did it by three games. And if people out there that vote don't value winning, it just shows they don't know much about basketball."



It's spicy talk. The kind of media clip that can really get a fan base going. It's practically viral, the best of coach speak. But it's also the truth and a mantra for Purdue basketball even if the rest of the Big Ten isn't buying in.



"We know what our goals are. Everybody has individual goals, yes, but our team goals trumps everything else," Mason Gillis is telling me just a few minutes before Matt Painter appears from the elevator to talk to the media.



If there's anyone on the team that understands that the end goal and the team's goals outweigh personal achievements, it's Gillis who has spent most the season coming off the bench after losing the starting spot when his back issue flared up early in the season. Purdue was cruising then, and Gillis accepted his role. He would go on and set the Purdue record for made three-pointers with 9 in just over 20 minutes of action.



When Purdue steps on the court for the first game of the Big Ten Tournament, Mason Gillis will be back in the starting lineup, but Purdue's message will be the same.



It doesn't matter what you think of our individual players, we're the best team in the conference. They'll attempt to prove that again in Chicago in a single-game elimination tournament.





