Game Preview - Big Ten Tournament - Purdue vs Rutgers
Purdue will enter the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, three rounds into the event after winning the regular season by three games.
"We got what we came for," Matt Painter tells me on Wednesday before his team takes the quick trip up from West Lafayette to Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament. There's no edge to his voice, it's nonchalant, "Yeah, that's fine." He's nodding his head. He's gonna Matt Painter.
It's something Matt Painter does. It's the tip of the spear with him, the sharp edge that prods into a question and a narrative, and makes you think he won't dig all the way in even though he almost always does. But first, there's the quiet answer, the unbothered answer because that's who Matt Painter is. Read a story on him here, or in the Athletic, or on ESPN, and he's making waffles with bacon and he's unbothered. He's fit into his skin now. He knows who he is. He knows his program.
So there I am, asking him about the All-B10 team selections which had just one Boilermaker on them, Zach Edey, despite Purdue winning the league out right by three games. Things that I know don't ultimately matter to him, but he's been around this game long enough. Even if he doesn't like it, he likes it, if you know what I mean. He at least knows how to play it.
"If people out there that vote don't value winning, it just shows you they don't know much about basketball," Painter would go on to say and now his voice isn't just placating. This basketball stuff, it means something to him. And that's the thrust, the finishing blow, in what was a message to us, the media, but also his team, and probably, almost definitely, to the Big Ten as well.
Matt Painter doesn't hold much back, and even in full, the quote is clear on intention, "Everybody in our league and every player would trade positions to be where we are. So that wasn't our goal. Our goal this year wasn't to be All-Conference or Coach of the Year. Our goal was to win the Big Ten and we did it and we did it by three games. And if people out there that vote don't value winning, it just shows they don't know much about basketball."
It's spicy talk. The kind of media clip that can really get a fan base going. It's practically viral, the best of coach speak. But it's also the truth and a mantra for Purdue basketball even if the rest of the Big Ten isn't buying in.
"We know what our goals are. Everybody has individual goals, yes, but our team goals trumps everything else," Mason Gillis is telling me just a few minutes before Matt Painter appears from the elevator to talk to the media.
If there's anyone on the team that understands that the end goal and the team's goals outweigh personal achievements, it's Gillis who has spent most the season coming off the bench after losing the starting spot when his back issue flared up early in the season. Purdue was cruising then, and Gillis accepted his role. He would go on and set the Purdue record for made three-pointers with 9 in just over 20 minutes of action.
When Purdue steps on the court for the first game of the Big Ten Tournament, Mason Gillis will be back in the starting lineup, but Purdue's message will be the same.
It doesn't matter what you think of our individual players, we're the best team in the conference. They'll attempt to prove that again in Chicago in a single-game elimination tournament.
Rutgers Rematch
The Big Ten bracket has broken in a way to help Purdue get some revenge for their first loss on the season. Purdue was 13-0 when Rutgers went into Mackey Arena and won 65-64, as a Brandon Newman open three bounced short off the rim as time expired.
Rutgers beat Michigan on Thursday 62-50, getting back to their early season defensive dominance.
#1 seed - Purdue (26-5) vs #9 seed Rutgers (18-13)
If Purdue is trying to regain some magic from losing to Rutgers, Rutgers is trying to be the team capable of knocking off a #1 team on the road. Rutgers has struggled to finish the season since Mawot Mag went down with a season-ending injury.
Rutgers finished the regular season losing 3 of their last 4, including to last place Minnesota. They had a 2-6 record in the final eight games of the season without Mag who was an integral part of Rutgers starting lineup and defense. His length and athleticism spearheaded Rutgers press that forced Purdue into 13 turnovers in the team's one and only matchup.
It's the second time in two years Rutgers handed a #1 Purdue team their first loss of the season.
Now they will play in the Big Ten Tournament. Rutger's victory at Purdue is a resume saver for a Scarlet Knights team that is most likely in the NCAA Tournament after picking up a decent win over Michigan. But a second victory over Purdue should all but mail Rutger's invitation to the big dance.
Purdue has had some late season struggles of their own. Losing 4 games in the span of 6 games before beating Wisconsin and Illinois to finish the season.
While Purdue's for sure in the NCAA Tournament, they still have work to do in securing a #1 seed. Kansas and Houston appear to be locks, but a Big Ten Tournament win accompanied by a disappointing showing from either UCLA or Alabama could open the door for Purdue take on the highest seed and one of the easiest paths to Matt Painter's first Final Four.
But first, Purdue will look to vanquish some ghosts against a Rutgers program that has had Purdue's number the last few years.
Rutgers is 5-1 against Purdue in the last four seasons.
Rutgers vs Michigan
After trailing in the first half, Rutgers dominated the second half, holding Michigan to just one field goal made for most of the second half.
Cam Spencer led the Scarlet Knights with 18 points and Derek Simpson provided a spark with 13 points.
Paul Mulcahy went down late with an eye injury for Rutgers after scoring 8 points to go with his 5 points and 5 rebounds, but after seeing the trainer, it appeared he would have been able to go back into the game if he was needed.
Caleb McConnell continued to struggle with his shot making just 2 of his 10 field goal attempts, but the B10's Defensive Player of the Year had 2 steals, including a late steal of Hunter Dickinson that he took the other way for a floater that helped seal the game for Rutgers.