Purdue has an answer for another one of its seniors that is eligible to exercise a COVID year for an extra season. Garrett Miller , the talented tight end that has battled injury throughout his career, is entering the transfer portal.

Miller came to Purdue in 2019 and redshirted, then had two catches for 48 yards and a TD in 2020. He caught 19 passes for 165 yards in 2021, but missed all of 2022 with an injury. This past season was his best yet, as he had 30 receptions for 243 yards and two scores, but he left the Indiana game with another injury.

Miller has one year left since he has already redshirted and he missed the 2022 season. So far the lone COVID senior that is returning is starting center Gus Hartwig.