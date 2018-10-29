GoldandBlack.com

The postseason football all-star circuit has become sort of like recruiting.

The best players get a bunch of attractive options early on, then have to pick.

In the case of George Karlaftis, he knew what he wanted long before the invitations came in.

That goal was formalized on Monday when U.S. Army All-American Bowl officials visited West Lafayette High School to present the Purdue recruit with his honorary jersey.

Months ago, Karlaftis accepted his spot in the game, which will be played Jan. 5 in San Antonio and televised on NBC.

"It's just a great fraternity of guys," Karlaftis said. "You have No. 1 draft picks, All-Americans, NFL All-Pros, the list goes on and on. ... There have been so many great guys to play in this game and to be mentioned in the same conversation is great."

The Army Game, as it's informally known, was the sight of Rondale Moore's commitment announcement last winter.

"He said (the game is) a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Karlaftis said, "and he'll remember it for the rest of his life."

Purdue hopes history repeats itself, since Indianapolis wide receiver David Bell is due to announce his decision at the game, too.

But regardless of that outcome, Purdue will again be represented in San Antonio, by Karlaftis, one of the highest-regarded defensive line recruits in the country, a reputation he forged on the camp circuit in the spring and summer alongside, or against, many of the same players he'll share the Army stage with.

""But this is real football, a real game, game speed," Karlaftis said.

"(I want to show) that I'm ranked as high as I'm ranked for a reason and that I can do whatever those other guys can do if not do it better."