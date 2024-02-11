George Karlaftis does not know what it is like to lose an NFL playoff game. The first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chiefs is now 7 for 7 in his career in the NFL playoffs, and after two years in the NFL he has two Super Bowl championships.

Not a bad start to his career.

Karlaftis is the first Boilermaker to go back-to-back since Matt Light, Brandon Gorin, and Gene Mruczkowski won consecutive Super Bowls with the Patriots. He is also the ninth Purdue player to win multiple Super Bowl rings.

Should he get a third ring he would join Keena Turner (four rings) and Light (three rings) as the only Purdue players with more than two.

Karlaftis played a big role in it, too. He finished with five tackles, two QB hits, half a sack, and he recovered a fumble in the first quarter to end the 49ers first drive.

Former Boiler Jalen Graham misses out on a ring in his rookie season, as he was on the roster with San Francisco, but did not play today.

With Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City there is a very good chance more rings are in store for big George.